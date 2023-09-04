The Bleeding Edge: 9/4/2023

Following today’s holiday, tomorrow will mark the beginning of a new concert season. Those out on the Bleeding Edge are not wasting any time, since the first “adventurous programming” was announced yesterday! That will be the first Outsound Presents offering of the new season, which will be the next LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event. As a result, the “official” beginning of the Bleeding Edge season will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6. This will be followed by a moderately generous share of events, one of which will account for performances on three successive evenings. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, September 7, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Exploratorium: Some readers may recall that, towards the end of last month, the Exploratorium launched a series of “bleeding edge” programs with the full-length performance of Pamela Z’s Carbon Song Cycle. The next offering in this series is entitled Drawing Sound, and it will be a performance by Fred Frith and Heike Liss that explores the nature of improvisation. While Z performed her composition in the “concert setting” of the Kanbar Forum, Drawing Sound will take place in the Fisher Bay Observatory at Gallery 6. Liss will be drawing directly on the windows of this space, and Frith will respond to this “call” with “live” sounds. There will be no charge beyond the fee for entering the Exploratorium, which is located at Pier 15 on the Embarcadero, across from the intersection with Green Street.
Thursday–Saturday, September 7–9, 7:30 p.m., Audium: The title of the next series of performances over the course of the month involving the space at Audium is entitled EXPLORATIONS of EXTRACTION and DECAY: a Palliative Song Cycle of Bodies and Stuff. The song cycle is in three parts, composed by Merlin Coleman. The advance description of this event is as follows: “The piece stacks, embeds, loops, and layers Merlin's voice with cello, piano, the sounds of objects and nature. Meanwhile, recorded interviews with local activists, artists, ecologists, small business owners, garbage collectors, neighbors and government officials comment on the practices of landfills and quarrying.” There is no indication as to whether any aspect of this performance will be “live” or if all the content is pre-recorded. Before entering the performance space, visitors will pass through the lobby, where media artist Catherine Hollander's video projections poetically survey quarry sites, considering the human body as landscape.
For those that have not yet visited the venue, Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through September 30. City Box Office has created a single Web page for purchasing tickets to all performances. General admission will be $30 with a $20 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Friday, September 8, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance of his own music. For this particular evening, he will share the program with two duos. The first of these is Mystery School, which brings together two reed masters, David Boyce and Phillip Greenlief. The second duo is known only by their respective last names, Ellestad (electronic guitar) and Gonzalez (saxophone). The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, September 8, 8 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): C4NM will launch the new season with a program entitled Electroacoustic Summit: Caliph8 (Manila) Meets the Bay Area. Caliph8 is an experimental DJ, electronic musician, producer, and polymath, based in Manila in the Philippines. This will be his first visit to the Bay Area. He will perform a solo set, which will be followed by spontaneous collaborations with two local electronic musicians, Zachary James Watkins and Chris Brown. For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m., San Francisco Botanical Garden: The annual Flower Piano event will begin on Friday evening. The following afternoon, Sarah Cahill and Regina Myers will present a two-piano, four-hand program. Mamoru Fujieda’s “Sprites in the Large Camphor Tree” will be given its United States premiere. Other works will include Meredith Monk’s “Phantom Waltz,” “The Decertified Highway of Dreams” by “Blue” Gene Tyranny, and Jed Distler’s arrangement of “Tonk!,” composed by Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington. Cahill and Myers will then be joined by Monica Chew and Allegra Chapman for the eight-hand version of “The Girl in My Alphabet” by Errollyn Wallen. There is no charge for admission to the Flower Piano grounds.
Clarinetist Beth Custer and guitarist Will Bernard (from the event page for their Red Poppy performance)
Saturday, September 9, 7 p.m., The Red Poppy Art House: (By way of a personal introduction, every since COVID I have been waiting for word that the Poppy will resume performances!) Guitarist Will Bernard will join with clarinetist Beth Custer, who will also provide vocals. The program will be a release concert for the album SKY, which is the culmination of their duo performances for 35 years. Their approach to chamber jazz is deep, funky, and melodic, covering dispositions from lovely to raunchy. The Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the corner of 23rd Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite for $25 and $30. Admission at the door will be for $30 or $35.
Saturday, September 9, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Saxophonist and poet Lewis Jordan will lead a quartet. His influences include Albert Ayler, Archie Shepp, Ornette Coleman, and the Art Ensemble of Chicago; so one can expect a heady dose of adventurous music-making. He will lead a quartet, whose other members are violinist Sandi Poindexter, Ollen Erich Hunt on bass, and drummer Jimmy Biala.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission for standing room will be a $20 cover charge. Because this is a 7:30 performance on a Saturday evening, it will also be available for live-stream viewing through the shop’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Sunday, September 10, 8 p.m., C4NM: Guitarist Seth Davis and percussionist Kevin Cheli will give a duo performance that will cover a wide array of textures and sounds. They are currently on a tour to promote their latest release, Alignment, which they recorded with local artist Scott R. Looney, whose own work has involved expanding the timbral possibilities of the piano, particularly through electronic means. He will lead the other set for the evening, performing with saxophonist Aaron Bennett, Darren Johnson on trumpet, and percussionist Kjell Nordeson. Like the Friday program, general admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
No comments:
Post a Comment