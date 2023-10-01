Lamplighters 71st Season Continues with Gala

As was the case a year ago, the opening of Lamplighters Music Theatre’s 71st season with IL DUCATO: The New Mikado this past August will be followed with the annual Champagne Gala. This is the largest fundraiser of the year, which includes a silent auction and a Fund-a-Need campaign. However, as has traditionally been the case, the event will also include a complete, original comedy, applying the music of Arthur Sullivan to a more contemporary setting.
Poster design for the performance to be presented at this year’s Champagne Gala offering by Lamplighters Music Theatre (from the Web page for the Gala)
As I observed last year, the “fun factor” of this event begins with the title of the new work to be performed. This year’s title is All Creatures G&S or… Ted, You’re Not in Kansas Anymore. This promises to be a mash-up of two popular television series, All Creatures Great and Small and Ted Lasso, with an inescapable nod to The Wizard of Oz.
The Gala will take place one week from today on Sunday, October 8. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building. Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with a silent auction, and the performance of the new work will begin at 3 p.m. City Box Office has created an event page for online purchase of tickets for $50, $70, $90. or $100. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-4400. The entire Gala will also be given a live simulcast on YouTube. A URL has not been provided, but it will be sent by electronic mail to the address provided when tickets are reserved through the City Box Office event page. The charge for online viewing will be $25.
