Voices of Silicon Valley to Perform Pamela Z

Poster design for the program being discussed (from the Eventbrite Web page)
Voices of Silicon Valley is a vocal ensemble that combines singing with technology. The group was founded in 2014 and is led by American composer, conductor, and organist Cyril Deaconoff (originally from Russia). Their next program will perform “Pen Pal,” composed by Pamela Z, whose work has consistently and imaginatively explored the synthesis of vocalization and technology. Taken as a whole, the program will serve as a memorial for muralist Yolanda Lopez, who died in 2021. The program will also include a performance of Kaija Saariaho’s “Nuit, Adieux,” as well as music by Flannery Cunningham. The title of the concert will be Visions of Guadalupe.
The San Francisco performance of this program will be presented at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, which is located between Potrero Hill and Mission Bay at 2868 Mission Street. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on this coming Sunday, October 22. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and a bar will be selling drinks and refreshments. The performance itself will run roughly one hour. General admission for open seating will be $30 with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page.
