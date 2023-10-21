A Very-Last-Minute Announcement from LCCE

In only a few hours the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) will be presenting a free community concert in the Bayview at The New Farm. This was planned as a family-friendly lunchtime event. However, the performance will offer four chamber music compositions, all of which deserve more than casual listening.
The program will feature two works by Gabriela Lena Frank, “Canto para California” and “Zapatos de Chincha.” They will be preceded by Gabriella Smith’s “Carrot Revolution.” The program will begin with one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s four flute quartets, all scored for flute, violin, viola, and cello. Unfortunately, LCCE did not take the trouble to let readers know which of the four will be performed!
The New Farm is located at 10 Cargo Way. It is located in the Bay Natives Nursery, which is part of the Central Waterfront. Unfortunately, this venue is not particularly amenable to public transportation. The performance is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. today.
