The Bleeding Edge: 10/24/2023

This week the action within the San Francisco city limits will be during the three-day weekend. The only event that has already been reported will be the duo performance by loscil (Scott Morgan) and Lawrence English at The Lab on Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. The remaining events involve both usual and unusual suspects as follows:
Friday, October 27, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. This week performance will be by Red Fast Luck duo, consisting of Boyce on reeds and electronics and PC Munoz playing percussion, broomstick (in the spirit of the holiday), and “assorted percussive locura.” The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, October 28, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be an evening of improvised electroacoustic sound featuring both local and touring musicians. If I read things correctly, there will be four sets. Oceans Roar 1,000 Drums is a trio of visitors, Bryan Eubanks, Andrew Lafkas, and Todd Capp. This will be followed by Faults, a quartet of local musicians Gabby Wen, Jorge Bachmann, Jaroba, and Kevin Corcoran. Local musician Jean Carla Rodea will give a duo performance with Matt Robidoux, and Jordan Paul will perform a solo set.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
Saturday, October 28, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): Bay Area Arts Alliance is rebooting The Opus Project. All of the works on this program will be Opus 1 compositions. The program will include three Bay Area composers, Vance Maverick, Johannes Löhner and John Vidovic. There will also be vocal music, instrumental solos, and chamber music by past composers, familiar and unfamiliar. This program is a last-minute addition to the previously-reported October schedule. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students, and tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite event page.
Sunday, October 29, 2 p.m., Vesuvio: David Boyce will make a second appearance, this time for the Jazz in Kerouac Alley series. Vesuvio is located in North Beach at 255 Columbus Avenue. The title of Boyce’s program will be Dark Metals. There does not appear to be a price for tickets. Presumably, one is expected to enjoy the Vesuvio libations.
Sunday, October 29, 3 p.m., ODC Dance Theatre: Small Art Music Projects will present a program performed by The Crushing Spiral Ensemble. All the music has been composed by Matt Small. He will perform with Steve Adams, Cory Wright, Beth Schenck, Erika Oba, Motoko Honda, Chris Grady, Henry Hung, Michael Pinkham, and Jon Arkin. The theatre is located at 3153 17th Street on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street. No information has been provided for the price of admission.
No comments:
Post a Comment