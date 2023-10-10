The Bleeding Edge: 10/10/2023

This week will begin with new events and conclude with those that have already been reported. The first in this latter category will be the performance on Saturday, October 14, by the Zodiac Trio at the Center for New Music (C4NM), which was reported in the summary of events in last week’s Bleeding Edge. The second is the annual SF Music Day, the first event to be reported in last week’s summary of performances on Sunday, October 15. The third and last is pianist Monica Chew’s Old First Concerts recital on that same Sunday. The new events are as follows:
Wednesday, October 11–Sunday, October 15, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 14, 9 p.m., Space 124: Pamela Z has composed a fixed media score for the opening section of “If I Give You My Sorrows,” which is the latest dance work by Jo Kreiter. The performance will also include new music by Carla Kihlstedt. Space 124 is located in the Mission District at 401 Alabama Street. As of this writing, no information about the price of admission has been provided.
Thursday, October 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the monthly three-hour show consisting of four sets. The opening set will be taken by Darksmith, which evokes a plethora of threatening sonorities without the assistance of any synthesizers. This will be followed by in improvised sound collage by Jesse S. Dewlow entitled “People Skills,” a phrase coined by Seymour Glass, one of the characters invented by the author J. D. Salinger. This will be followed by another sound collage, whose composer has assumed the name “Seymour Glass!” The final set will be taken by sisters Rachal Spikula and Roxann Spikula. It is a post-industrial project entitled “Relay For Death.”
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, October 13, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Once again, curator David Boyce will give a multi-reed performance. This week he will be joined by Parag Chorida on sarod and Sameer Gupta on tabla, and the title of the program will be Indian Classical Sessions. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
