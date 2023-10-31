SFO to Conclude Fall Season with Comedy

Group scene of the Italian Riviera in the Fifties from the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of L’elisir d’amore (photography by Cory Weaver, courtesy of SFO)
Following up on a series of decidedly intense operas, including the Bay Area premiere of Omar, which will receive its first performance this coming Sunday, San Francisco Opera (SFO) will conclude its Fall Season with the West Coast premiere of a new staging of a long-time favorite comedy, Gaetano Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore (the elixir of love). Conceived by Director Daniel Slater with Choreographer Tim Claydon, this co-production was given its first performance by the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Here in San Francisco, Claydon will be in charge of both staging and choreography.
Readers should note that “long-time” is no mere exaggeration. L’elisir d’amore was given its first performance by SFO on September 14, 1929, some ninety-odd years after the opera was first performed in Milan on May 12, 1832. Ironically, this opera was inspired by another opera, Le philtre by Daniel Auber, which had its debut in Milan during the previous year. The narrative itself is probably much older than Auber’s opera. In Felice Roman’s libretto for Donizetti, the hero is Nemorino, too shy to win the heart of the village sweetheart Adina, who seems to be more attracted to the army sergeant Belcore. As a result, Nemorino turns to the medicine man Dr. Dulcamara for the magic potion of the opera’s title to improve his standing with Adina.
The role of Nemorino will be sung by tenor Pene Pati, who has been a San Francisco favorite since his performances in the Merola Opera Program in 2013 followed by SFO Adler Fellowships in 2016 and 2017. Slovak soprano Slávka Zámečníková will be making her American debut as Adina, a role she will be singing for the first time. Belcore will be sung by Serbian baritone David Bizic, who will be making his SFO debut. Similarly, Italian baritone Renato Girolami will take the role of Dulcamara for his SFO debut. Spanish conductor Ramón Tebar will also make his SFO debut, having previously conducted this opera at the Gran Theatre del Liceu in Barcelona.
As was the case for Omar, L’elisir d’amore will be given its first performance on a Sunday at 2 p.m. on November 19. It will be followed by five performances, four beginning at 7:30 p.m., on November 24 and 29 and on December 5 and 9, and a second 2 p.m. performance on November 26. Ticket prices range from $26 to $426; and a single Web page has been created for tickets for all six of the dates. Tickets may also be purchased in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue or by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. In addition, there will be a livestream beginning at 2 p.m. on November 26. The charge will be $27.50, and it may be purchased through a separate Web page.
