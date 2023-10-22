More Albéniz from the Angenendt Guitar Duo

This morning the OMNI on-Location video series, curated by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, released its second performance by the Angenendt Guitar Duo. Those that saw the first video may recall that the performers are the husband-and-wife duo of Tristan and Martina Angenendt. That video was less than six minutes in duration, and the new release on YouTube is slightly less than four minutes.
Once again the duo is performing an arrangement of solo piano music composed by Isaac Albéniz. The first video presented “Mallorca,” the Opus 202. The new offering is “Capricho catalán,” the fifth movement from the Opus 165 España suite.
Also once again, the guitarists are playing instruments built by Kazuo Sato. Tristan was again responsible for the audio, which was again captured during an outdoor performance. This time, however, the survey of the surrounding space in Martina’s video restricted itself to background images of the Austrian countryside of Ternberg alternating with close-ups of the guitarists. Having established the background, one could them appreciate the interplay between the two guitarists in the foreground:
Screen shot of Martina and Tristan Angenendt performing their Albéniz selection
Calling this a “short and sweet” video might be taken as a cliché. Nevertheless, it is interesting to observe how, over the course of the duet, the players divide their attention between their own fingerwork and that of their respective partners. Martina clearly brought a keen sense of how video can guide the eye when the viewer is not restricted to a fixed place in an audience setting.
Yet another “once again,” it is important to remind readers that there is no charge for admission to the aforementioned YouTube Web page. The production of these videos relies on support by the viewers. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
