The Bleeding Edge: 10/16/2023

This week there will be only two events that have already been reported:
- The performance by the Dilate Ensemble at the Center for New Music on Friday, October 20, at 8 p.m.
- Cornelius Boots’ next appearance in an Old First Concerts program on Sunday, October 22, at 4 p.m.
The remaining events of the week involve “usual suspects” (performers and/or venues). Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, October 17, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the monthly Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert, consisting of three sets. The program will begin with the duo of Lenny Gonzalez on guitar and Erik Ellestad on saxophone. They will be followed by another duo, Snail Meets West, bringing Dan West on piano together with Azalia Snail on drums. The final set will be taken by drummer Jon Arkin. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, October 20, 6 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be another “early show” event. It will be a duo performance by Scott Foster on guitar and Sheldon Brown on a wide variety of winds. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Friday, October 20, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. He usually invites musical guests; but, for this week, they have not yet been identified. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, 7 p.m., Studio 210: Dynamic Master teacher and director Hiroko Tamano will present a Bare Bones Butoh Showcase program. As might be guessed, the venue is on the second floor of the building at 3435 Cesar Chavez Street. Further information has not yet been provided.
Friday, October 20, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: No details have been announced. However, the Calendar Web page indicates a three-set program with performances by Ian McPhee, Chris Sollars, and Naja Naja. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
No comments:
Post a Comment