Albany Consort Contributing to California Festival

Julie Elizabeth Jeannin, the honoree of the opening selection of the Albany Consort’s latest program (courtesy of the ensemble)
Most readers probably know by now that the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music will get under way in San Francisco with a performance by the New Century Chamber Orchestra on Friday, November 3. The following week the Albany Consort will give its contribution to the Festival when the musicians return to Old St. Mary’s Cathedral for their next Noontime Concerts™ performance. While this ensemble is not usually associated with “new music,” the program they have prepared will begin with a world premiere.
The opening selection will be Suite for Julie Elizabeth, composed by Sheli Nan to celebrate the first birthday of the daughter of Concertmaster Laura Jeannin and the granddaughter of the two Albany Consort Directors, Jonathan Salzedo and Marion Rubinstein. The music will be performed by the “all-star cast” of all sixteen of the Albany Consort musicians. The remainder of the program will then go “back to the Baroque” with selections by Johann Sebastian Bach, the BWV 1048 (third) Brandenburg Concerto in G major, and George Frideric Handel, the HWV 294 organ concerto (the sixth in the Opus 4 set), originally composed for harp solo.
Like all events in the Noontime Concerts™ series, the performance will take place in the sanctuary of Old Saint Mary’s beginning at 12:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, November 7. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
