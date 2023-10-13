Prism Percussion to Return to McRoskey Mattress

The Prism Percussion duo of Elizabeth Hall and Divesh Karamchandani (from the Web page summarizing the events for this season)
Prism Percussion, the duo of Divesh Karamchandani and Elizabeth Hall, made their debut at McRoskey Mattress Company before they had completed their Masters degrees in Percussion at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). Their mission was to present works by underrepresented composers; and, after they received their degrees, they returned to McRoskey to continue their mission in November of 2019. Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, they will return to McRoskey towards the end of this month.
The title of their latest program will be 2+1. This means that they will move beyond duo performances to a few ventures into the trio repertoire. The program will feature two guest artists, each contributing to a trio. One of these will be another percussionist, Mika Nakamura; and the other will be keyboardist Nicholas Pavkovic. Pavkovic will also contribute a composition for the trio he joins entitled “Transit.” Two of the composers will contribute works for three percussionists, Inti Figgis-Vizueta and Hiroto Kobayashi. Ivan Trevino and Juri Seo will contribute additions to the duo’s repertoire.
This concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27. The performance will take place in the third floor loft of the McRoskey Mattress Company building, located at 1687 Market Street on the south corner of Gough Street. All tickets are being sold for $20. They may be purchased in advance through the RESERVE HERE hyperlink on the Web page that provides the description for this event.
