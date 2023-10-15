SFP to Premiere Cuckson and McMillen

Violinist Miranda Cuckson and pianist Blair McMillen (courtesy of SFP)
Next month will begin with the launch of the Great Artists and Ensembles series to be presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). Readers may recall that this series will consist of four programs, all of which will be duo recitals. The opening recital will present Bay Area debut performances by violinist Miranda Cuckson and pianist Blair McMillen. Cuckson has previously performed in California, most recently at the 2021 Ojai Festival; but that is a serious distance from San Francisco Bay! As of this writing, only the contributing composers have been named in the following order: Leoš Janáček, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sergei Prokofiev, and Ross Lee Finney, one of the leading American composers of the twentieth century.
This recital will take place in Herbst Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The entrance to Herbst Theatre is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
