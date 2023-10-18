NCCO to Launch California Festival in SF

Regular readers have probably encountered several references to the “California Festival.” The full name of the event is “California Festival: A Celebration of New Music;” and it is a joint effort by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the San Diego Symphony, and the San Francisco Symphony, all represented by their respective Music Directors. The Festival is a two-week event, which will run from November 3 to November 19.
Here in San Francisco the Festival will begin with two performances by the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO), marking the beginning of its 2023–2024 season. The title of the program will be Visitations; and the “new music” for the occasion will be the world premiere of “Doña Sebastiana” (Lady Death), scored for solo violin and string ensemble. This work was composed by Nicolás Lell Benavides on an NCCO commission provided explicitly for the Festival. The result is decidedly “Californian,” given that Benavides is an alumnus of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
The program will also feature mezzo Kelley O’Connor. She will begin the program will vocal works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Peter Lieberson, and Franz Schubert. The second half of the program will include Paul Dukas’ symphonic poem “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Elegy: A Cry from the Grave” by Carlos Simon, Arvo Pärt’s “Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten,” and Ariel Ramirez’ “Misa Criolla.”
This program will be performed in the Cowell Theatre on Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m. It is part of the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture at 2 Marina Boulevard. Tickets range in price from $30 to $70; and they may be purchased through separate City Box Office Web pages for Friday and Saturday. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10 for students with valid identification and for $15 for patrons under 35.
No comments:
Post a Comment