Ian Bostridge will Launch SFP Art of Song Series

Tenor Ian Bostridge (from the SFP event page for his recital)
Two weeks from this evening, tenor Ian Bostridge will return to San Francisco Performances (SFP) to present the first of the four programs scheduled for the Art of Song series. This will be his fourth SFP recital, his third having taken place in May of 2016, back when I was writing for Examiner.com. For that performance he prepared a program consisting entirely of the songs of Franz Schubert, accompanied at the piano by Wenwen Du, who was making her SFP debut. His return this month will also be a return to Schubert, this time giving a performance of the D. 911 Winterreise (winter’s journey) song cycle in its entirety. Du will return as his accompanist.
This recital will take place in Herbst Theater, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 21. The entrance to Herbst Theatre is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $75 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $65 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $55 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
