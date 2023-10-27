SFJAZZ: November, 2023

As in the past, this site will focus on the intimate setting of the Joe Henderson Lab in suggesting programs that are likely to appeal to those given to serious and attentive listening. The venue is on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center (and can been seen by those walking past the full-length windows on Franklin Street). The entrance is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Henderson events taking place next month are as follows, providing performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets:
Thursday, November 9, Friday, November 10, Saturday, November 11, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 12, 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.: Born in Rio de Janeiro, vocalist Claudia Villela is no stranger to SFJAZZ. Performing with saxophonist Harvey Wainapel, she has prepared programs to salute composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, vocalist Elis Regina, and the classic Getz/Gilberto album, which brought American saxophonist Stan Getz together with Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto. Over the course of this week, her performance will include piano and percussion as well as vocal work. She will give duo performances with three different partners. On Thursday she will perform with guitarist Ricard Peixoto. The following evening Gary Meek will play saxophones, flutes, melodica, and piano. Her final partner will play on both Saturday and Sunday. Vitor Gonçalves will alternate between accordion and piano.
Thursday, November 16, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The following week will present four different programs under the title Boundary Pushers. The first of those “pushers” will be saxophonist Steven Lugerner, who will celebrate his latest album, In Solitude. His combo is called the SLUGish Ensemble, the result of recruiting a brilliant cadre of young musicians centering on the Stanford Jazz Workshop, where Lugerner has worked as the faculty and camp director since 2013. For this program he will alternate between baritone saxophone and bass clarinet, performing with Christina Galisatus on piano, guitarist Justin Rock, Steve Blum on synthesizer, Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass, and drummer Michael Mitchell.
Friday, November 17, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Clarinetist Ben Goldberg should be no stranger to those that read this site regularly. Some may even recall his PLAGUE DIARY project, in which he would record one track every day during the COVID pandemic beginning on March 19, 2020. These brief melodic statements may or may not have contributed to his latest program, entitled Porch Concert Material. However, while the PLAGUE DIARY pieces were solos, Porch Concert Material will be performed by a quartet, whose other members will be guitarists Steve Cardenas and Will Bernard and Hamir Atwal on drums.
Saturday, November 18, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Pianist Sumi Tonooka will lead a combo called the Alchemy Sound Project. This is an eclectic cast of artists, who blur the boundaries between notated composition and improvisation. Their latest album is a self-released session entitled Afrika Love. For this particular performance, Tonooka will be joined by two tenor saxophonists, Salim Washington (doubling on flute) and Erica Lindsay (doubling on soprano saxophone). The other performers will be trumpeter Samantha Boshnack and David Arend on bass.
Sunday, November 19, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Tenor saxophonist Raffi Garabedian will lead an all-star octet in a performance of his song cycle The Crazy Dog. The vocalist will be Danielle Wertz. The other six performers will be Marcus Stephens (flute and tenor saxophone), Goldberg (returning with his clarinet), Danny Lubin-Laden (trombone), Mark Clifford (vibraphone), Rashaan Carter (electric bass), and Sean Mullins (drums).
