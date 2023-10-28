Cadillac Hotel to be Honored at its Next Gig

Album cover design for the release being discussed (from the Bandcamp Web page)
This coming Friday the Cadillac Hotel will host its next lobby concert. This time, however, the music will not only be in the hotel but also about it. At the beginning of this month, Free Press created a Bandcamp Web page for the first volume of House of Welcome. The album is an EP release consisting of two songs: “Near Avalon” and “Reality House.”
These tracks were recorded by Free Press Music, a Filipina American led, San Francisco based music collective with roots in soul, jazz, blues and improvisation. Four of the musicians will visit the Cadillac lobby to perform those two songs. They will be led by vocalist Christie Alda, performing with Dave Mihaly, alternating between percussion and guitar, violinist Alex Spota, and Billy White on the meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 3. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
