“Trio Works” from Guitarist Joe Wittman

Cover of the album being discussed (from the Amazon.com Web page)
Next month will begin with a release of a new straight-ahead jazz album by guitarist Joe Wittman entitled simply Trio Works Sol. As might be guessed, Wittman leads a trio with rhythm provided by Daniel Duke on bass and drummer Keith Balla. Amazon.com has create a Web page for pre-orders; but, as of this writing, only MP3 tracks are available for download.
All but two of the eight tracks are Wittman originals. The other two can be taken as straight-ahead standards: Cliff Burnwell’s “Sweet Lorraine” and “Born to Be Blue” by Mel Tormé. The overall rhetoric of the album is decidedly low-key. However, that gives the attentive listener every opportunity to listen to the twists and turns of Wittman’s guitar works and the “rhythmic context” provided by Balla. Given how much over-the-top stridency there is in our daily encounters (unless one avoids news reports and the District of Columbia), Wittman’s low-key but engaging rhetoric is just what we need to overcome threats of excessive tension.
This trio is based in New York; but, if they ever decide to pay San Francisco a visit, I want to know about their plans (sooner, rather than later)!
