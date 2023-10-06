MTT Returning to SFS for Beethoven’s “Ninth”

In a little less than two week’s time, San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) will return to Davies Symphony Hall. The program will be devoted entirely to a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 125 (ninth) symphony in D minor. This is often called his “choral” symphony, since the final movement incorporates text from Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode to Joy” poem. It is also often simply referred to as “The Ninth” (suggesting that it rises above the ninth symphony by any other composer)!
Some readers may recall that, when this program was first announced, it included an “overture.” The original plan was to begin with Olly Wilson’s “Shango Memory.” However, due to his ongoing health issues, MTT will focus all of his energies on Beethoven. He looks forward to including Wilson’s music on a future program.
Three of the vocal soloists for Beethoven’s Opus 125: mezzo Tamara Mumford, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass Dashon Burton (from the SFS event page for this concert)
The term “choral” refers to both an SATB choir (with a brief division in the tenor section) and four vocal soloists. Those soloists will be soprano Angel Blue (making her Orchestral Series debut), mezzo Tamara Mumford, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass Dashon Burton (also making his Orchestral Series debut). The SFS Chorus will be prepared by its new Chorus Director Jenny Wong.
This program will be given three performances. The first two will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, and Saturday, October 21, followed by a performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 22. Ticket prices range from $79 to $272. They may be purchased online through the a hyperlink to a single SFS Web site, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Box Office is also open only for tickets to the performances two hours before the concert begins.
