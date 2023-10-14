October 28: Two “International” Recitals

Last weekend this site previewed two concerts that will take place simultaneously in the Veterans Building on October 26. Two days following that evening, there will be another overlap of two performances. In this case, however, they will be “geographically separated.”
The first option will take place in the Mission at the Red Poppy Art House. The title of the program will be Eternal Petals: Instrumental Gems and Flower Songs of Egypt. It will be performed by the ensemble Music In-Takht. This is a trio led by violinist Basma Edrees accompanied by Moe El Shazly on oud and Mohamed Abdelradi playing Egyptian percussion instruments. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page. Admission will be $35 and $30, and this will be the same rate for tickets purchased at the door. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the corner of 23rd Street.
Polish guitarist Mateusz Kowalski (from the City Box Office Web page for his recital)
The second option will be the next event in the 2023/2024 Dynamite Guitars series of concerts, presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This will be a solo performance marking the San Francisco debut of the young Polish virtuoso Mateusz Kowalski. The program he has prepared has not yet been announced. When that information becomes available, this site will be properly updated.
This performance will take place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, also beginning at 7:30 p.m., again on Saturday, October 28. Most readers probably know by now that the church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. All tickets are being sold for $60, both on the main floor and in the balcony. They may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page. K–12 student tickets are always free. They may be purchased by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
