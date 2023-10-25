Outsound Presents: November, 2023

Unless a performance skipped my attention, there were only two Outsound Presents events this month, both of which took place at the very beginning of the month. When they were announced, there was also the promise that November would return to the familiar three-concert format: two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events taking place on Wednesday evenings and a SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series on a Sunday evening. However, it turns out that next month will include a “special Thursday show” in the LSG Series, suggesting that the overall balance of repertoire has been restored. The specifics for these four events are as follows:
Wednesday, November 1, 8 p.m., LSG: The month will begin with a three-set LSG program. The opening set will be taken by guitarist David Leikam, playing a six-string fretless electric bass supplemented with pedal controls. Electronics will also figure in Hayden Dekker’s solo set, which will begin at 8:40 p.m. He plays both the EWI (Electronic Wind Instrument) and alto saxophone. The final set will begin at 9 p.m. with two improvisatory compositions by Mika Pontecorvo. The first of these, “River of Shadows,” will be performed by Elijah Pontecorvo, again on a six-string fretless bass guitar. For his second composition Pontecorvo will play guitar in a duo with Jaroba on bass clarinet, their performance being transformed through a Generative Process Architecture. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Thursday, November 9, 8 p.m., LSG: The second LSG program will be the “special Thursday show.” There will again be three sets. However, as of this writing, the only information available will be the names of the performers with hyperlinks to respective background information: Diesel Dudes, Wife, Gumby’s Junk. Information about LSG is the same as on November 1.
Sunday, November 12, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The entire SIMM Series program will be devoted to a performance by the Heikki Koskinen Quartet, led by Koskinen playing both e-trumpet and tenor recorder. He will actually be joined by four other performers: Rent Romus on saxophones, Eria Oba alternating between piano and flute, Safa Shokrai on bass, and drummer Donald Robinson. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and those age 62 or older. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Wednesday, November 15, 8 p.m., LSG: The final performance of the month will be a two-set program. Jake Rowland will open with a solo performance on electric guitar. The second set will begin at 9 p.m. This will be taken by the Echo’s Bones trio of Amber Lamprecht (oboe, cor anglais, and flutes), Sheldon Brown (clarinet and bass clarinet), and Joseph Noble (flute, alto flute, and bass flute). Once again, the remaining information is the same as on November 1.
