The Bleeding Edge: 10/30/2023

This week’s calendar of events is moderately generous, but all of those events are taking place on either Wednesday, November 1, or Saturday, November 4. So readers will have to make some hard choices. One of the Wednesday events has already been reported, the first LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series concert on the Outsound Presents calendar. However, it will have to compete with a show presented by the Dead End Vintage clothing store, whose proceeds will benefit Medical Aid for Palestinians. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, November 1, 8:30 p.m., Dead End Vintage: This will be a three-set program, beginning with two solo sets by visiting improvisers. The program will then conclude with a new local trio. Yan Jun is a musician and poet based in Beijing. His solo will use electronics for noise, field recordings, and amplification of the sounds of his own body. He will be followed by a solo cornet set by Rebecca Novak, visiting from Houston. She will perform in a visual context of 35-millimeter slides. The new trio will consist of Wilson Shook on soprano saxophone, Kevin Corcoran on percussion, and Aine Eva Nakamura, who supplements her vocal work with movement. Dead End Vintage is located in the Mission at 3370 19th Street, between Mission Street and Capp Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be between $10 and $20.
The Saturday events are as varied in geography as in performance content; specifics are as follows:
Saturday, November 4, 1 p.m., The New Farm: This will also be a highly varied three-set program serving up three distinct flavors of instrumental music. The sets will be taken by Lords of Outland, VOCO, and Bill Wohler’s Kairos. The New Farm is located in the Bayview at 10 Cargo Way. No information about the charge for admission has been released.
Saturday, November 4, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Exactly one year ago Bird & Beckett hosted and streamed a performance by Noertker’s Moxie, a quartet let by bassist Bill Noertker joined by wind player Annelise Zamula, Brett Carson on piano, and Jason Levis on drums. The show was recorded in an anticipated release of a CD entitled Noertker’s Moxie Live at Bird and Beckett. The CD has now been released; and only the drummer has changed, from Levis to Eli Knowles. The album title has changed to in flitters: 49 bits from B*ck*tt, and the music was inspired by Samuel Beckett’s book Watt.
For those that do not already know Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed for a viewing fee of $10.
Saturday, November 4, 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Zen Center: This will be a program of butoh dance and virtuosic, improvised music. The butoh selections will be danced by Shoshana Green, who is based here in San Francisco, and Min Yoon, who will be visiting from Berlin. The music will be provided by Phillip Greenlief on saxophone and percussionist Kevin Corcoran. The Zen Center is located on the edge of Hayes Valley at 308 Page Street, between Laguna Street and Buchanan Street. General admission will be $30, and tickets are being sold through an Eventbrite Web page.
Saturday, November 4, 8 p.m., Lakeside Presbyterian Church: This will be the annual fall program prepared by the San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra. The title of the program will be Life Forces. The contributing composers and their respective works will be as follows:
- Mark Alburger: Mikhail’s Navy
- Hussein Al-Nasrawi: Mark
- Michael Cooke: Open Ended
- Michael Orlinsky: Requiem
- Vance Maverick: Lumping and Splitting
- Scott Sterlin: Melodious Bugling
- Davide Verotta: Energy
Lakeside Presbyterian Church is located at 201 Eucalyptus Drive, just off Highway 1 near Stonestown. Tickets will be sold only at the door. General admission is $25 with a sliding scale available for students and seniors. Further information is available by calling 707-474-7273.
No comments:
Post a Comment