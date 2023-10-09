Harvey Wainapel to Lead Quartet at Chez Hanny

The quartet for the second Chez Hanny performance this month, clockwise from upper left: Adam Shulman (organ), Jeffrey Burr (guitar), Harvey Wainapel (saxophone), and Sylvia Cuenca (drums)
The title of the second jazz house concert hosted by Frank Hanny this month is Organization. This will involve a quartet combo with keyboard rhythm provided by an organ, rather than a pianist. Ironically, the organist will be Adam Shulman, whom I have done my best to follow for his inventive work at a piano keyboard.
The quartet will be led by saxophonist and clarinetist Harvey Wainapel, who has been a familiar guest at Chez Hanny. He is also a composer, so much of the program will be devoted to his individual tunes. However, the concert will also feature works by Frank Foster, Joe Henderson, Andrew Hill, Wayne Shorter, Charles Toliver, and Kenny Werner.
The remaining rhythm performers will be Jeffrey Burr on guitar and drummer Sylvia Cuenca. Burr is currently based in Oakland and recently released an album of his own compositions entitled Bright Blue. Cuenca was born in San Jose but is now based in New York. Nevertheless, she has been a “regular” at Chez Hanny, providing drum work for a generously diverse assortment of combos.
Following the usual plan, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 22. The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show are always appreciated.
