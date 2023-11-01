SFCS Brings World Premiere to Festival

Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo (photograph by Anna-Julia Granberg, courtesy of Decca)
This month the San Francisco Choral Society (SFCS) will conclude its 2023 season with its contribution to the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music. The new music for this program, which will be led by Artistic Director Robert Geary, will be the world premiere of a commissioned composition. Brontë is an a cappella choral work in eight movements consisting of texts based on excerpts from poems by Emily Brontë, composed by Norwegian Ola Gjeilo. This will be the opening selection on the program.
It will be followed by other works inspired by poetry, John Corigliano’s “Fern Hill,” based on a poem by Dylan Thomas, and David Conte’s setting of Langston Hughes’ poem “I Dream a World.” The major work on the program will be Johannes Brahms’ Zigeunerlieder (gypsy songs), consisting of nineteenth-century settings of folk songs inspired by the Hungarian Romani tradition. Brahms’ Opus 103 consists of eleven of those songs, to which he added another four from his Opus 112b.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at Calvary Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 19, beginning at 4 p.m. As many readers probably already know, the church is located in the Fillmore district at 2515 Fillmore Street, located on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. Tickets range in price from $37 to $53; and they may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page. Discounted tickets are available for seniors and students, and all tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-4400.
