SFCA Launches 2023–2024 Season

Once again, San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will launch its new season with its annual Christmas-based program. The title of this year’s program will be Sun, Moon, and Stars: a heavenly Christmas. As usual, the full program has not yet been announced. However, one can anticipate the usual span of music history through composers such as Francis Poulenc, Johannes Brahms, and Orlando di Lasso. In addition, there will be the usual offerings of new works by both the Composer-in-Residence (Eric Tuan) and the Composer-Not-in-Residence (Balázs Kecskés D.).
This program will be performed in San Francisco at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 10. The venue will St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission at the door will be $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30. As in the past, SFCA has also created a Web page that will enable advance reservation on a pay-what-you-will basis.
For those that wish to save the dates, there will be two additional performances, both taking place in 2024. Once again, program details have not yet been finalized. Both will take place on a Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Further current information is as follows:
- March 10: The title of the program will be A Lily Among Thorns: Jewish Women of Valor. The selections will review both sacred and secular music from the Jewish tradition. The Veretski Pass trio, which specializes in klezmer music, will appear as guest artists. The performance will take place at Congregation Am Tikvah, located at 625 Brotherhood Way.
- June 9: The title of the final program will be Birds & Bees & Dirty Knees: a garden tribute. This will be a celebration of nature. SFCA will return to St. Mark’s for this final performance of the season.
