SFP to Present Jonathan Biss’ Schubert Series

Pianist Jonathan Biss (photograph by Benjamin Ealovega, courtesy of SFP)
The New Year will see the launch of two remaining subscription series to be presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). The title of the first of those series will be Echoes of Schubert, and it will consist of three solo piano recitals by Jonathan Biss. All three of them will take place on a Thursday evening in Herbst Theatre. The programs will account for the last three piano sonatas to be composed by Franz Schubert: D. 958 in C minor, D. 959 in A major, and D. 960 in B-flat major. These sonatas will be coupled with the first three of the D. 935 impromptus: the first in F minor, the second in A-flat major, and the third in B-flat major. In addition, each program will begin with the performance of a new work by Tyson Gholston Davis, Alvin Singleton, and Tyshawn Sorey, respectively.
As usual, all of the concerts will be held in Herbst Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the evening. The performances will take place on January 18, March 14, and May 2, respectively. The entrance to Herbst is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Subscriptions are still on sale for $225 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $195 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $165 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single tickets are on sale for the first, second, and third of the recitals. Prices are $80, $70, and $60. The above hyperlinks provide the appropriate Web pages for single ticket purchases.
