SFJAZZ: December, 2023

As might be guessed, it is not easy to avoid the “holiday spirit.” Even the Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center will devote itself entirely to a Holidays at SFJAZZ series of program during next month. For those that do not already know, the entrance to the Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Henderson events taking place next month are as follows, providing performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets:
Friday, December 8, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The festivities will begin with a program entitled Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O. Wilson is a drummer, as well as an educator and a composer. This program will be prepared as a trio project to celebrate the holiday season; but, as of this writing, the other members of the trio have not yet been identified. The Web page includes a video of a past Christmas Tree-O performance. Wilson is joined by a saxophonist and a bassist, neither of whom are identified!
The Tres Souls trio of Roberto Carlos, Rocio Mendoza, and Jesus Martinez (from the SFJAZZ Web page for their performance)
Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Tres Souls is a trio (as one might guess) based in Los Angeles. All three of the members are vocalists, with Rocio Mendoza as the lead. Roberto Carlos also plays guitar, and Jesus Martinez plays a requinto (higher pitched) guitar. Their approach to the holiday season will reflect the classic Mexican bolero and the trio romanticos tradition.
Thursday, December 14, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: This will be a special holiday Hotplate concert featuring Jonathan Dely. Dely was a finalist in the National Trumpet Competition, the International Trumpet Guild Jazz Competition, and the Yamaha Young Performing Artist Competition. As a result, he decided that a career in music would outweigh an investment banking position on Wall Street. This concert will be his SFJAZZ debut, and the other members of his combo have not yet been announced.
Friday, December 15, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: This will be another SFJAZZ debut, this time by vocalist Halie Loren. Her repertoire encompasses material in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese and Korean. However, for this program she will focus on holiday songs taken from her popular 2012 album Many Times, Many Ways: A Holiday Collection. No information about accompaniment has been provided.
Saturday, December 16, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 17, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist George Cole will showcase selections from Nat King Cole’s album The Magic of Christmas. Guitarist Cole will sing the arrangements of the holiday songs that were originally sung by pianist Cole. Like pianist Cole, guitarist Cole will lead a trio, whose other instruments will be piano and bass. Performers of those parts have not yet been named.
