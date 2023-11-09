BARS Announces Program for California Festival

This past Sunday the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) announced that it would be part of this month’s California Festival: A Celebration of New Music. More specifically, the orchestra will be the only LGBTQ organization participating in the Festival. The concert will be dedicated to the memory of the late Michael Morgan, the former Music Director of the Oakland Symphony, who had conducted BARS on three occasions.
Dawn Harms, Music Director of BARS
Before his death, Morgan had commissioned David Conte, Chair of the Composition Department at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, to write a cello concerto to be performed by soloist Emil Miland. That concerto will be given its first performance as part of the coming BARS program. Following usual practices, the program will begin with an overture, the “Mountain Festival Overture,” composed by Seth Grosshandler.
On the other hand, the second half of the program will not present the usual symphony offering. Instead, it will consist of suites from two major ballets choreographed during the first half of the twentieth century. The first of these will be based on Aaron Copland’s music for “Billy the Kid;” and it will be followed by one of the three suites that Igor Stravinsky extracted from his score for “The Firebird.” As usual, the orchestra will be conducted by Music Director Dawn Harms.
The performance will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, which is in the 50 Oak Street building of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. All tickets are being sold for between $10 and $40. They may be purchased online through a Tix event page, which includes a “map” showing which seats are currently available.
