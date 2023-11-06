The Bleeding Edge: 11/6/2023

This is one of those weeks for which almost all of the events have already been reported:
- The three-evening festival entitled Mills After Mills: Three Days of Crazy Love at The Lab at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11.
- The Outsound Presents concerts on Thursday, November 9, and Sunday, November 12.
- Matthew Bengston’s Old First Concerts recital on Friday, November 10.
- Bird & Beckett performances on November 11 and November 12
That leaves two events. The first is at the Center for New Music, and will be listed with the other performances this month. The other is a regular “usual suspect.” Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, November 8, 8 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): This evening will depart from usual practices combining music with literature. The first set is organized around the release of the book Organizational Performance Art: Holding Space for Joy and Possibility. Alissa Schwartz will read selections from the book, alternating with musician Andrew Drury, who has composed short pieces to illustrate and animate aspects of the book in a non-verbal way. The second set will feature the writings of Anne Walsh, who, with support from Claudia La Rocco, had an animals & giraffes residency at C4NM; and her texts will alternate with saxophone improvisations by Phillip Greenlief.
For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students, and tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite event page. Since this is the beginning of the month, it is a good time to account for the remaining events of the month as follows with Eventbrite hyperlinks attached to the date and time of each of the performances:
- Saturday, November 11, noon: The monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will be earlier than usual. However, the usual vegan pancakes will be included with the price of admission. General admission is between $10 and $7 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music will be provided by Anti Matter, Tom Djll, Zachary James Watkins, Famous Techno, and Cut.
- Friday, November 17, 8 p.m.: C4NM will transmogrify into the Center for New METAL (caps to prepare the reader for head-banging noise). The performers will be John Angel and Brent Miller. Angel explores the blues roots of the metal genre. Miller, on the other hand, claims he will deconstruct metal into its raw materials and recombine the pieces into a puzzle showcasing the process of transformation. General admission will again be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students, and tickets may be purchased in advance through the above hyperlink.
Friday, November 10, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. He usually plays with at least one guest artist, but this week’s performance will be a solo gig. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
