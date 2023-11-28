The Bleeding Edge: 11/28/2023

This is the week that will see the shift from November to December. It turns out that all of this week’s events will take place on the long weekend that begins the last month of the year. They will account for a venue that is new to the Bleeding Edge but is no stranger to the events that have been covered on this site. Most likely, all of those events will keep faithful listeners at a safe distance from “holiday programming.” Specifics are as follows:
Friday, December 1, 6 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio: This venue is a relatively short walk from where I live, which means, more importantly, it is also a short walk from Davies Symphony Hall. Last June I learned that this proximity would sometimes lead to San Francisco Symphony musicians playing jazz sets there after one of their Thursday afternoon concerts. There are usually four sets performed at this venue, the first two taken by one group and the second by the other. On this particular occasion the first two sets will take place at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saxophonist Beth Schenck will lead a quartet which may (or may not) be the Social Stutter Saxophone Quartet, in which she is joined by saxophonists Kasey Knudsen, Phillip Greenlief, and Cory Wright. The other two sets will take place at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. They will be led by saxophonist Richard Howell, whose Sudden Changes trio includes violinist Jenny Scheinman and drummer Elé Salif Howell. The roots of the music draw upon the spirit of John Coltrane’s four-movement suite A Love Supreme. Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street.
Friday, December 1, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be a slight departure from the usual. David Boyce will curate at visit by Bleeding Vector. This is the duo of Eric Vogler on guitar and vocalist Lorin Benedict. As usual, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, December 1, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: REOTRIO is a trio that was formed when guitarist Karl Evangelista joined the duo of percussionist Donald Robinson and reed player Larry Ochs. For this particular performance they will be joined by bassist Kazuto Sato. For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $20 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed for a viewing fee of $10.
Saturday, December 2, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Angel Island Immigration Station: This is a program that will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation by giving a performance at that venue. The program will be shared between readings by the Last Hoisan Poets (Flo Oy Wong, Nellie Wong, and Genny Lim) and a performance by the Del Sol Quartet, whose members are violinists Hyeyung Sol Yoon and Benjamin Kreith, Charlton Lee on viola, and cellist Kathryn Bates. They will perform excerpts from Huang Ruo’s Angel Island oratorio, along with works by Chinary Ung and Erika Oba. The event is free with admission to the Detention Barracks Museum ($5 for adults, $3 for youths). Angel Island can be reached only through a ferry service.
Saturday, December 2, 6 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio: This will be another four-set evening featuring two different performers. The first two sets (6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) will be taken by the Kasey Knudsen Quartet, led by saxophonist Knudsen. The other members of the quartet have not yet been named. As of this past May, they were pianist Dahveed Behroozi, Justin Thurston-Milgrom on bass, and drummer Eric Garland. The remaining two sets (9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.) will be taken by The Charles Unger Experience, led by saxophonist Charles Unger. Once again, the other performers have not yet been named; but the “educated guess” would be Vicky Grossi on bass, drummer Tony Coleman, and Sue Crosman on piano. Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street.
Sunday, December 3, 4 p.m., Center for New Music: This will be an afternoon of free improvisations performed by the Tremble Trove Quartet, which was formed when ROVA saxophonist Jon Raskin joined the trio of cellist Ben Davis, Chris Brown on both piano and electronics, and percussionist Marshall Trammell. For those that do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students, and tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite event page. Since this is the beginning of the month, it is a good time to account for the remaining events of the month as follows with Eventbrite hyperlinks attached to the date and time of each of the performances:
- Saturday, December 9, noon: Once again, the monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will be on the early side. As usual, vegan pancakes will be included with the price of admission. General admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music will be provided by Bran…POS, Zero Collective (visiting from Los Angeles), Microwave Windows, the duo of Lx Rudis and Kevin Cocoran, and the Dovetail duo of Hora Flora and Nurse Betty.
- Saturday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.: The second generation of The Opus Project (which began at the end of this past October) will consist of Opus 2 compositions. Allegra Chapman will be special guest pianist. Contributing composers will be Franz Schubert, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Arnold Schoenberg, Vance Maverick, Gabriella Smith, and Mark Alburger. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
