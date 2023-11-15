SFBC to Launch December Holiday Programming

A previous “seasonal” performance by SFBC
As usual, December is the month of holiday-appropriate programming, regardless of what holiday is being celebrated. This year the San Francisco Bach Choir and its Artistic Director Magen Solomon will be “first out of the gate” with two performances of a program entitled A (Mostly) English Candlelight Christmas. The “mostly” qualifier applies to the composers that will be represented on the program. Specific selections have not yet been announced; but the contributing composers will be William Byrd, Edward Elgar, John Rutter, Christopher Tye, Chen Yi, and (of course) George Frideric Handel, who will be represented by three choruses from his HWV 56 oratorio Messiah. There will also be a world premiere performance, whose details also have not yet been announced. Instrumental performances will be by both the Golden Gate Brass Quintet and the organ of Calvary Presbyterian Church.
The church will host two performance of the program. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, followed by a 4 p.m. performance on Sunday, December 3. The church is located at 2515 Fillmore Street on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. General admission will be $40, $35 for seniors, and $15 for students. Those under the age of eighteen will be admitted for free. The concert will be recorded and made available to ticket holders roughly 2–3 weeks later. In-person concert tickets include access to the video when it is available. The video will be available for sale for those without tickets at $25. It will be launched about 30 days after the performances. Tickets may be purchased online through separate Web pages for December 2 and December 3. Both Web pages also include a hyperlink for donations.
