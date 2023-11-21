Omni Will End Long Weekend with New Video

Guitarist Sanel Redžić (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The long weekend of the Thanksgiving holiday will conclude with the next video to be uploaded to YouTube by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. This will be the first half of a solo guitar recital prepared by Sanel Redžić. He was born on July 25, 1988 in Tuzla, the third-largest city in Bosnia and Herzegovina; and he is quickly becoming one of the most important figures on the international guitar scene.
As is often the case, much of this video will be devoted to arrangements. However, for the “core” of his program, Redžić will play three of the caprices from Luigi Legnani’s Opus 20 collection of 36 caprices for solo guitar. Specifically, these will be caprices 31, 22, and 7. Legnani was a friend of Niccolò Paganini and was probably inspired by that composer’s Opus 1 collection of 24 caprices for solo violin.
Those three caprices will be preceded by the last two movements (Siciliana and Presto) of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1001 solo violin sonata in G minor. Following the caprices, the program will conclude with three compositions by Astor Piazzolla. The first of these will be the “Verano Porteño” (summer) movement of Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenõs (the four seasons) arranged for solo guitar by Sérgio Assad. This will be followed by two of the compositions in Piazzolla’s Angel Series: “Milonga Del Ángel” and “Muerte del Ángel,” the latter arranged for guitar by Leo Brouwer.
As usual, this new video will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel, beginning at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday, November 26. It was recorded in Erfurt in Germany, and the YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
