December will Begin with Two Jazz Offerings

Next month will begin with two jazz performances taking place at the same time on the first Sunday. One of these is an ongoing jazz tradition. The other involves a more eclectic concert series.
The first of these will be the next gig in the Chez Hanny series, which, because of the current holiday weekend, presented only one concert during the month of November. As a result, the next performance will take place somewhat earlier than usual, on the first Sunday of next month, December 3. This will be a trio gig led by pianist Tim Chernikoff, making a return appearance at Chez Hanny.
Chernikoff is an alumnus of the Stanford Jazz Workshop, but he is now based in New York City. He has an impressively broad range of influences. His jazz keyboard work draws upon performances by Thelonious Monk; but, as a composer, he also draws upon the bold inventions of Ornette Coleman. Then there are his departures from the jazz genre, which include Frank Zappa at one extreme and Maurice Ravel at the other. It is probably also worth noting that the profile of Monk written by Richard Boyer for The New Yorker included the following quote attributed to Monk: “We liked Ravel, Stravinsky, Debussy, Prokofieff, Schoenberg … and maybe we were a little influenced by them.”
The other members of Chernikoff’s trio will be bassist Jakob Dreyer and drummer Kenneth Salters. In the context of the above list of names, it is worth noting that Dreyer received classical training between the ages of four and thirteen. He has performed at Chez Hanny on a past visit by Chernikoff. Salters is also a bandleader, and he has also performed with Chernikoff at Chez Hanny.
Following the usual plan, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 (as stated above). The venue is Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
The jazz duo of Jarrett Cherner and Sarah Elizabeth Charles (courtesy of Noe Music)
Ironically, that date and time have already been allocated for the next Noe Music offering. This will be a jazz duo performance with pianist Jarrett Cherner performing with vocalist Sarah Elizabeth Charles. They have prepared a “book” of original compositions. However, their program will also include some brand new arrangements for strings, meaning that they will be joined by the two Co-Directors of Noe Music, violinist Owen Dalby and violist Meena Bhasin.
As usual, this performance will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. As already cited, it will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 3. Tickets may be purchased through a Web page with prices of $45 for general admission $60 for reserved seating, and $15 for students.
No comments:
Post a Comment