CBS Christmas: Rosenmüller and Schütz

Having begun its 53rd season with a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 232 Mass setting (best known as the Mass in B Minor), the California Bach Society (CBS) will celebrate Christmas with two rarely performed Baroque composers. One of those composers is familiar to be, even if I am not sure that I have heard any of his music in performance. That composer is Heinrich Schütz, and my knowledge is the result of having written about all twenty volumes of the “complete works” collection organized by Hans-Christoph Rademann and released by Carus-Verlag.
Cover of the Weinachtshistorie CD in the Rademann “complete works” collection of the music of Heinrich Schütz (courtesy of Naxos of America)
The title of Volume 10 is Weinachtshistorie (Christmas story). This the also the title of SWV 435, which is scored for eight solo voices (SATTTBBB), SSATTB chorus, two violins, two gambas, two recorders, two trumpets, two trombones, and continuo. Whether or not CBS has the full resources for this score remains to be seen. However, the CD also includes the SWV 468 setting of the “Magnificat” text, scored for three SATB choirs with two violins, two trombones, and continuo, as well as four motets with different vocal and instrumental settings. The other composer is Johann Rosenmüller; and his Wikipedia page asserts that “his sacred compositions show the influence of Heinrich Schütz” (although that quoted text has “citation needed,” rather than a footnote). He also composed a Weinachtshistorie, which may well have been influenced by SWV 435.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place on Friday, December 1, beginning, as usual, at 8 p.m. The venue will be the Saint Gregory of Nyssa church, located at 500 De Haro Street at the foot of Potrero Hill. General admission will be $40 with a $35 rate for seniors. Students and those under 30 will be admitted for $10. A Web page has been created to process all ticket sales, and the alternative will be to call 650-485-1097. Sales should be finalized at least 24 hours before the concert. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment