Christmas Returns to NCCO Repertoire

Trumpet soloist Lucienne Renaudin Vary (courtesy of NCCO)
Unless I am mistaken, the New Century Chamber Orchestra has not presented a “seasonal” concert in December since the onset of the COVID pandemic, meaning that the last such program was presented in December of 2019. Next month the holiday spirit will return with Christmas Ornaments, a program of festive works and the United States debut of trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary. The only departure from the celebratory will be the performance of Aaron Copland’s “Quiet City,” featuring cor anglais soloist Jesse Barrett; but the other “festivities” will be secular as well as sacred.
The most explicit holiday offering will be the eighth of the twelve concerti grossi that Arcangelo Corelli collected in his Opus 6, often referred to as the “Christmas concerto.” However, the festive spirit will be extended by coupling this concerto grosso with a trumpet concerto in E-flat major by the eighteenth-century Czech composer Johann Baptist Georg Neruda, the selection that will feature Vary as soloist. In addition, the program will conclude with a “Festive Christmas Medley” of familiar “holiday spirit” tunes arranged by Paul Bateman.
The Corelli concerto will be preceded by two compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, both “secular” but still in a “festive spirit.” The opening selection will be the BWV 1048 (third) “Brandenburg” concerto in G major, composed for an ensemble of solo strings. Music Director Daniel Hope will then perform as soloist in the BWV 1041 (first) violin concerto in A minor. The entire program will be performed without intermission.
The San Francisco performance of this offering will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices will be $70 for premium seating, $55, and $30 for General Admission in the rear. All tickets are being sold online through a City Box Office event page. In addition, $10 tickets are available for students with valid identification, and patrons under 35 can purchase single tickets at the door for $15.
