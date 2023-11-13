Omni Foundation Releases Video of “Bluezilian”

Screen shot of Scott Cmiel conducting “Bluezilian” as the “overture” for the Maestros of 50 Oak Street program at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Some readers may recall that the November 4 performance of Maestros of 50 Oak Street began with an “overture” entitled “Bluezilian,” composed by Clarice Assad. This was originally composed for guitar quartet; but, on this occasion, the four parts were distributed among the twenty-one members of the SFCM (San Francisco Conservatory of Music) Guitar Youth Orchestra joined by two members of the SFCM Guitar Community Ensemble, all conducted by Scott Cmiel. That “overture” was captured on video and is now available for viewing and listening on a YouTube Web page.
Assad composed this music in 2005, when she was invited to write an encore for a program entitled Music from the Americas, performed by her father Sergio, her uncle Odair, and two members of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet. Sadly, that program never took place; and “Bluezilian” languished in a drawer for several years. It was eventually discovered by the 4-tissimo Guitar Quartet, which gave the music its debut at the Moscow Festival “Virtuosos of Guitar” in 2007. As might be guessed, that performance was captured on video and now has its own YouTube Web page. (Sadly, that Web page does not provide the names of the four performers.) The rest, as they say, is history; and “Bluezilian” is now one of the most performed works for guitar ensemble.
Maestros of 50 Oak Street was the fourth recital in the 2023/2024 Dynamite Guitars series of concerts, presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts.
