The Bleeding Edge: 11/20/2023

As usual, the week of “Turkey Day” is a quiet one. As a result, there are only two events to report. Both of them are “usual suspects,” with one on either side of Thursday. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, November 21, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert will consist of only two sets. Most likely, each of them will last about an hour. The first set will be the latest incarnation of a solo performance by saxophonist Phillip Greenlief. He will be followed by REOTRIO + 1. The trio members are drummer Don Robinson, guitarist Karl Evangelista, and saxophonist Larry Ochs. Kazuto Sato will join them on bass. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Saxophonist Francis Wong improvising music for dancer Lenora Lee (screen shot from the video stream of Evangelista’s Unlocked Festival on April 30, 2022)
Friday, November 24, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be the latest performance by reed player David Boyce as part of his semi-regular Friday residency. This week Bay Area saxophone legend Francis Wong will be Boyce’s very special guest. If that sounds a bit like hyperbole, the reader has probably not previously encountered Wong. (In my case I have not had a chance to listen to him since this past May, when he was one of the performers of Evangelista’s Bukas.) The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
