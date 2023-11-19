Three “Music Sundays” at Church of the Advent

Today will be the first of three consecutive Sundays of music at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. This morning’s service at 11 a.m. will also be a Third Sunday Series performance by Schola Adventus led by Dr. Paul Ellison. The High Mass service will include a performance of the Communion service in C major composed by John Ireland. In addition, Ellison will perform organ music by Flor Peters and Sigfrid Karg-Elert.
Next week (Sunday, November 26) at 11 a.m. the service will consist of a Procession, High Mass, and Solemn Te Deum. Schola Adventus will sing the Te Deum in F major, also composed by Ireland. Additional music to be performed will include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Edward Bairstow, Olivier Messiaen, and Henry Purcell.
The service for the following Sunday (December 3) will be an Advent Liturgy. This service will begin at 6 p.m., preceded by an organ prelude at 5:40 p.m. performed by George Anton Emblom. As usual, the service will consist of readings and carols, and the carols will be sung by Schola Adventus.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
