Cadillac Hotel Announces Christmas Concert

Some readers may recall that the beginning of last December marked the return of Concerts at the Cadillac performances in the wake of the COVID pandemic. The occasion was celebrated on Friday, December 9, with the revival of the Annual Christmas Concert presented by jazz pianist Jeffrey Chin in the lobby of the Cadillac Hotel. As had been usual prior to the pandemic, he led a trio whose other members were Doug Ebert on bass and drummer Billy Johnson. Chin, of course, played the hotel’s Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, a fully-restored 1884 Steinway Model D Concert Grand; and the seasonal tradition was revived with a familiar repertoire of seasonal favorites and standards.
Jeffrey Chin, Doug Ebert, and Gerry Kennett, who will be performing at the Annual Christmas Concert hosted by the Cadillac Hotel (courtesy of Katherine Looper)
Next month Chin will return to keep this tradition going. He will again be joined by Ebert on bass, and the drummer will be Gerry Kennett. The performance will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 8.
All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.” The hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
