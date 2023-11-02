Full Gregorian Propers for All Souls Day

This is one of those last-minute announcements, but it is likely to be of interest to those that follow the early history of sacred music as we now know it. Today is All Souls’ Day, and the Church of the Advent of Christ the King will celebrate with a High Mass of Requiem. The full Gregorian Propers will be sung in Latin to chant, which will include the complete setting of the “Dies irae” text, which is probably known to every serious concert-goer. The Preacher for the service will be the Rector, Father Paul Allick; who will lead the Absolution ceremony at the end of the Mass. This is when individual loved ones are remembered, and those attending may bring those names, legibly written on a piece of paper. A basket will be set out for collecting those names.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight, November 2. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
