Sunset Music and Arts: December, 2023

Next month Sunset Music and Arts will be presenting twice as many concerts as were scheduled for this month at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. As might be guessed, all of them will be holiday-related. One of the four events will take place on a Friday, and the other three will take place at different times on Saturdays. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, December 9, 2 p.m.: The holiday season will get off to a start with the recently formed (this past January) classical chamber choir called Ensemble Continuo. They are based in Mountain View and have already performed at the Summer of Sacred Music Series at Stanford Memorial Church and the International Performing Arts of America Festival held at the California Theater in San Jose. Specifics have not yet been finalized; but the program will include works by Michael Praetorius, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Francis Poulenc, along with traditional holiday music from around the world. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students.
Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.: The Intermediate Chorus (Level IV) of the San Francisco Boys Chorus, led by Artistic Director Ian Robertson, will present a diverse selection of choral compositions, accounting for both the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and a diversity of Christian offerings. There will also be works by Hubert Parry, Ola Gjeilo, and Joel Raney. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students.
Saturday, December 16, noon: This will be the Festival of Lessons and Carols, the service of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus. Organist Vaughn Jones will accompany the church’s Schola Cantorum, which will be joined by guest soloists yet to be announced. Because this is a church service, there will be no charge for admission. However, a donation of $10 per person is highly recommended.
Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m.: The final holiday event at the church will be a performance by the San Francisco Youth Chorus. This is an after-school chorus of nearly 150 youngsters led by Artistic Director Katherine Gerber. The program has not yet been finalized, nor has the selection of those youngsters that will participate in the concert. Once again, admission will be by donation, this time with a suggested amount of between $15 and $35 per family. As can be seen by the missing hyperlink, specifics have not yet been finalized. There is a hyperlink to PayPal for payment in advance; but, having clicked on it, I would not advise using it for cash transactions.
As many readers probably know by now, the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street; and those seeking further information are invited to call 415-564-2324.
No comments:
Post a Comment