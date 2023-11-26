SFGC to Bring Folk Songs to Annual Davies Visit

Next month the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) will make its annual appearance at Davies Symphony Hall, led by its Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe. This has consistently been one of the high points in the “seasonal programming” planned for the better part of December in Davies. The full title of this year’s performance will be SFGC Winter Concert: Folk Songs of the World.
Last year’s performance of the full SFGC complement in Davies Symphony Hall (from the City Box Office Web page for this event)
As in the past, the program will involve performances by all six levels of the Chorus School, along with the Premiere Ensemble and selected SFGC alumnae. In addition to the usual piano accompaniment, the program will include accordionist Sam Reider as a Special Guest. Mind you, the “seasonal spirit” will not be overlooked; but this year it will be represented by “hidden gems from the holiday choral repertoire.” There is also a tradition of singing “Silent Night,” even though it is not strictly “folk” music. (The music has a composer, Franz Xaver Gruber; and the words were written by Joseph Mohr.)
This program will be given one performance beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 11. Ticket prices range from $30 to $68. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page or by calling 415-392-4400. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
