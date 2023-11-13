The Bleeding Edge: 11/13/2023

This will be another week of events that have already been reported:
- The most important of these will be the 27th Other Minds Festival, which will present six unique programs on the six evenings between Tuesday, November 14, and Sunday, November 19.
- Outsound Presents will host the third LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series of the month on Wednesday, November 15.
- The Lab will showcase composers Laurel Halo, Joel St. Julien, and Leila Bordreuil on Thursday, November 16.
- The Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center will host clarinetist Ben Goldberg’s Glamourous Escapades (the quartet he leads with electric guitarists Steve Cardenas and Will Bernard and Hamir Atwal on drums) on Friday, November 17, and the Raffi Garabedian Octet on Sunday, November 19.
- The Center for New Music will present its Center for New METAL program on Friday, November 17.
That leaves three events at two familiar venues. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, November 16, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: In spite of all the other activities, this venue will go ahead with its monthly three-hour show consisting of four sets. As in the past, details will be provided through hyperlinks as follows: Headboggle, Matt Robidoux, Demonpattern, and Wobbly. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
The other two events will take place at the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery. As most readers know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book. Specifics are as follows:
- Friday, November 17, 7 p.m.: Reed player David Boyce, who curates semi-regular performances on Friday evenings, will perform a very special set with drummer Scott Amendola.
- Saturday, November 18, 8 p.m.: This will be a special visit by The Lost Trio, whose members are saxophonist Phillip Greenlief, Dan Seamans on bass, and drummer Tom Hasset; trumpeter Kris Tiner will make a special guest appearance.
