Ensemble for These Times’ “Quest” for Repertoire

The New Year will see the second of the three events planned by Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) to take place within the San Francisco city limits. The full title of the program will be Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers. This adventurous offering will be the product of two years of collaboration with the Luna Composition Lab. Founded by composers Missy Mazzoli and Ellen Reid in 2016, this is an organization that provides mentorship, education, and resources for young female, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming composers between the ages of thirteen and eighteen.
Three of the works on next month’s program are the results of the Luna partnership, all of which were composed in 2021. These are a piano trio by Madeline Clara Cheng entitled “Forget Your Scarf in My Life,” “grace fall,” composed for solo violin by Sage Shurman, and the second movements of “Ringlorn,” a duo for violin and cello composed by Isabelle Tseng. The concert will also feature the world premiere of “Spent,” composed by Tamara McLeod as a reflection on climate change. The other composers to be represented on the program will be as follows:
- Niloufar Nourbakhsh, Quest (West Coast premiere)
- Alex Temple, Microphages
- Jennifer Higdon, Blue Hills of Mist
- Tania León, Elegia for Paul Robson
- Jessica Mao, Fulgurance
- Claudia Montero, Soy
- Florence Price, An April Day
- Gabriella Smith, Imaginary Pancake
Those familiar with E4TT probably know that the core ensemble consists of soprano Nanette McGuinness, Abigail Monroe on cello, and pianist Margaret Halbig. They will be joined by violinist Jennifer Redondas, who is guest artist for the entire season. Further information about the performers can be found on the E4TT Web site.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20. The performance will take place at the Center for New Music (C4NM), located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of its intersection with Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a discounted $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page. There will also be a free livestream, which will be made available at no charge with the selection of the “Online RSVP” options on the Eventbrite site.
