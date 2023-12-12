SFCM Highlight: January, 2024

The last of the highlighted events for the fall term of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) took place this past Saturday with the end-of term SFCM Orchestra Concert. Next month the Orchestra will launch the highlighted concerts for the winter term with the only selection in January. However, this will be a departure from the usual Orchestra performances.
Concertmaster Alexi Kenney with his violin (from the SFCM Web page for the concert being discussed)
Most importantly the SFCM students will perform alongside musicians of the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO). Furthermore, while this will be the only highlighted concert of the month, it will be given two performances. The concertmaster will be SFCM alumnus Alexi Kenney, and the occasion will allow the SFCM students to experience both rehearsals and performances in a conductor-less chamber orchestra.
The program, entitled Sonic Ecosystems, will be an ambitious one. The second half will be devoted entirely to George Enescu’s octet for strings. During the first half, a violin concerto by Antonio Vivaldi (RV 228 in D major, sometimes known as the “Dresden” concerto) will rub shoulders with the works of three living American composers. “Musica Celestis” was written by the oldest of those composers, Aaron Jay Kernis, born in 1960. The youngest, Gabriella Smith (born in 1991) will be represented by selections from her Desert Ecology collection. The program will begin with “Marejada,” composed by Angélica Negrón, who was born in 1981.
This program will be given two performances, both beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20. The performance will take place in the SFCM Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, located at 50 Oak Street. All ticketing will be managed by NCCO. City Box Office has created separate Web pages for purchasing tickets on Friday and Saturday. Ticket prices are $30, $55, and $70.
