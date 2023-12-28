Omni to Conclude Year with Two New Videos

Greek classical guitarist Dimitris Soukaras (photograph courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
The Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will close out the year with two OMNI on-Location videos. As was the case yesterday, the videos will be relatively short. Both will feature performances by the Greek classical guitarist and D’Addario Artist Dimitri Soukaras.
On the first video Soukaras will perform his own arrangement of the first of Erik Satie’s “Gymnopedie” compositions. That video will be released at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). It will be followed on Saturday (December 30) with a video of the “Fuoco” movement from Roland Dyens’ “Libra Sonatine.” That release will take place at 10 a.m.
Both performances will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The YouTube Web pages for viewing both the Friday and Saturday releases have already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
