Gabriel Kahane to Curate SFP PIVOT Series

PIVOT Festival curator Gabriel Kahane (photograph by Jason Quigley, courtesy of SFP)
The final subscription series of the season to be presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) will be the annual PIVOT Festival. This year the curator will be Gabriel Kahane, who is a storyteller as well as a performer on a variety of instruments. His work exists at the intersection of art and social practice, suggesting that each of the festival’s three programs may well depart from what one usually expects from a “concert experience.”
Over the course of the festival, Kahane will share the stage with two performing ensembles. The first of these will be the Attacca Quartet, whose members are violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, Nathan Schram on viola, and cellist Andrew Lee. Some readers may recall that, a little over two years ago, Attacca released their first Sony Classics album, Of All Joys. The other ensemble will be the vocalists of Roomful of Teeth.
The Festival will consist of three programs, none of which have finalized content. On Wednesday, January 24, Kahane will share the stage with Attacca. The following evening, January 25, he will partner with Roomful of Teeth. The final program will take place on Friday, January 26; both Attacca and Roomful of Teeth will join Kahane. All of the performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Subscriptions are still on sale for $180 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $150 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $120 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single tickets are on sale for the first, second, and third of the recitals. Prices are $65, $55, and $45. The above hyperlinks provide the appropriate Web pages for single ticket purchases.
