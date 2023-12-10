Sunset Music and Arts: January, 2024

Friction Quartet members Mitso Floor, Otis Harriel, Kevin Rogers, and Doug Machiz (from the ensemble’s Gallery Web page)
As of this writing, Sunset Music and Arts will be presenting only one program in January of next year. However, it is one that definitely deserves consideration. Unless I am mistaken, this will be the first time that Friction Quartet will perform at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. This group was formed in 2011; and, since its formation, it has commissioned 47 works for string quartet and given world premiere performances of over 100 compositions. It has also sustained changes in personnel; and the current members are violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers, violist Mitso Floor, and Doug Machiz on cello.
For this performance the quartet will be joined by soprano Amy Foote, who will also be making her Sunset debut. It is also worth noting that both Foote and Rogers are founding members of Nonsemble 6, a sextet that was first formed at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in order to perform Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 21 “Pierre lunaire,” a setting of 21 poems from a collection of the same name by Albert Giraud. Foote has been commissioning new monodramas to add to the ensemble’s repertoire.
The program for Sunset will begin with four works performed by Friction:
- Jay Lyon: Concertos
- Greg A Steinke: Dance of Life
- Adrienne Albert: Mood Swings
- Andrew B. Robinson
The intermission will be followed by five quintet selections bringing Foote together with Friction:
- John G. Bilotta: Hippocampus monologue
- Allen Shearer: At Waters edge
- Alden Jenks: Death Marriage
- Davide Verotta: Flora
- Molly Axtmann: Le bestie
Most likely, some, if not all, of these selections are the results of commissions initiated by Friction and/or Foote.
General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students. As many readers probably know by now, the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street; and those seeking further information are invited to call 415-564-2324. Next year will mark the ten-year anniversary of the Sunset concert series.
Unfortunately, due to several capital projects in the last couple of years (roof repair, the building of a retaining wall, repair to the sidewalk, etc.) the church is facing a $90,000 deficit in 2023. It is hoping to raise at least $30,000 before the end of the year, to help make a dent in the deficit. All donations of any size will be welcome, and PayPal has created a Web page for online donations. Those preferring checks can make them out to the church and send them to the above address (ZIP Code 94122).
