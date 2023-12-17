Hanny Launches New Year with Ron Vincent 4tet

Next month Chez Hanny will launch its 2024 series of jazz performances on New Year’s Day. The performers will be the members of the Ron Vincent Quartet. Because they performed at Bird & Beckett Books and Records this past June, that performance was captured on live-stream video and may now be viewed on a Web page curated by the Bird & Beckett YouTube Web site. That gig offered a variety of engaging straight-ahead performances, which included “Angelica,” a composition by Duke Ellington which showed up on the Impulse! album Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, along with an engaging tidbit about Charlie Chaplin’s (only?) composition (with assistance from David Raksin, best known for the score of Laura), the song “Smile.”
Pianist Ben Stolorow, bassist Peter Barshay, drummer Ron Vincent, and guitarist Brad Buethe, the members of the Ron Vincent Quartet performing at Bird & Beckett on June 2, 2023 (screen shot from the YouTube video)
Since Bird & Beckett videos are captured by a single camera, I have found that just listening to the soundtrack can often be as satisfying as watching the performers. The video also provided me with the opportunity to “introduce the band” with the above screen shot, rather than the usual biographical summary. The video itself accounts for both of the sets that the quartet performed, making for around two and a half hours of performances of thoroughly engaging straight-ahead jazz.
As stated in the very first sentence, the Chez Hanny performance by the Ron Vincent Quartet will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, January 1. The venue is Frank Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
