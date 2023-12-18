The Bleeding Edge: 12/18/2023

This week will not be as busy as its predecessor. However, there will be several events during the early part of the weekend with overlaps on both Friday and Saturday. Earlier in the week will see one of the more reliable repeated events at the Make-Out Room. Of this week’s six events, two have already been announced:
- Outsound Presents will host the second of the two LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events, which will take place on Wednesday, December 20.
- A third performance of Swells will take place at Audium on Saturday, December 23.
The remaining four events will be as follows:
Tuesday, December 19, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert will consist of three sets. The program will begin with a performance by Rent Romus’ Life’s Blood ensemble. They will be followed by a trio set, performed by percussionist Jon Bafus, ROVA saxophonist Jon Raskin, and guitarist John Shiurba, which will begin at 7:45 p.m. The final set at 8:30 p.m. will present quartet improvisations by Karl Evangelista on guitar, Jordan Glenn on drums, Kumi Maxson on bass, and Mitch Stahlmann on flute. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, December 22, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: Reed player David Boyce will return as curator to perform “a very special solo set.” The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, December 22, 8 p.m., Audium: Prior to Saturday’s performance, Audium will present Audium V: REWIND. Audium V was performed this past June. It presented a “rewind” to the sounds of 1969. Members of the audience could feel the inside of an old muscle-car, a Pan-American flight, and a cacophony of fog horns. This will be a one-night-only opportunity. Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. City Box Office has created a Web page for purchasing tickets. General admission (including the option for wheelchair accessibility) will be $25 with a $20 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Saturday, December 23, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Beth Custer (clarinets and voice) will lead a trio, whose other members will be guitarist Will Bernard and Ellen Gronningen on violin. They will perform selections from their recent release SKY, along with some “interesting” seasonal offerings. They describe their music as “gorgeous melodies, a little raunchy blues, [and] some delicate otherworldly timbres.” For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission is $25 in cash for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed for a viewing fee of $10.
No comments:
Post a Comment