VoM to Present Music for Court of Elizabeth I

Hanneke van Proosdij, Elizabeth Reed, Farley Pearce, Molly Netter, William Skeen, and David Tayler (courtesy of VoM)
This is one of those last-minute announcements, although it was previously included in the 2023–2024 season summary for Voices of Music (VoM). Tonight the ensemble will present the program entitled Entertainment for Elizabeth: Renaissance music from the court of Elizabeth I. Much of the program will be devoted to music for lute (performed by David Tayler) and recorder (performed by Hanneke van Proosdij). There will also be viol fantasias led by Elisabeth Reed along with viol players Wendy Gillespie, David H. Miller, Farley Pearce, and William Skeen. Finally, there will be vocal selections featuring soprano Molly Netter.
As usual, this concert will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The performance will begin tonight (December 16) at 8 p.m. General admission for individual concerts will be $60, and the reduced rate for seniors and members of SFEMS, EMA, or ARS will be $55. Full-time students with valid identification will be admitted for $5.
